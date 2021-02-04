Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.98

Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.98 and traded as high as $207.50. Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) shares last traded at $205.50, with a volume of 427,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £278.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.98.

About Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

