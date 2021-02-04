Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3,186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

