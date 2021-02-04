Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.2371 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

