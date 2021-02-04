TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to $16.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.77. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.42 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

