TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.