Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TWODF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

