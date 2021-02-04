Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

