Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TATYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TATYY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

