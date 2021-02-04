Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

