Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $74.44 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

