Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $643.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.