Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $643.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

