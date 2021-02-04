Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives $3.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 3,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,167. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $31,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

