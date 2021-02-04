Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives $3.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
TH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 3,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,167. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $31,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.
