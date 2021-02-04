Tap Price Reaches $0.0080 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $22,516.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00064147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.01182856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.34 or 0.04620628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.