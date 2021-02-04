Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

