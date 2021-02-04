Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,692 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,576. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -578.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

