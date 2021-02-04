Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,122. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

