Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 940 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.14. 7,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

