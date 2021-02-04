Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 622 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Ventas by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 61,944 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

