Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 276,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,275. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

