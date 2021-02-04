TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.19.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,166. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,918,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,986,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.