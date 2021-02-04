TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $82.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,572.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,986,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,283,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.