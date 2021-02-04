Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Raised to $70.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Truist lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $41,946.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $4,716,071. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

