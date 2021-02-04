T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 4.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,418. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

