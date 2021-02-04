Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

