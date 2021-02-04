Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Trading Up 5.9%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 3,904,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,967,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get Switch alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.