Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.