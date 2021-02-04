SwftCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.60 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $6.70 million and $7.60 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

