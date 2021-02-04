Susquehanna Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

