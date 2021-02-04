Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 22,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

