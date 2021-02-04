Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich Acquires 808,204 Shares

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRGA stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

