Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Up 7.9%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 2,943,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,103,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

