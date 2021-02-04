Super Zero Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,943,701 coins and its circulating supply is 305,948,059 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

