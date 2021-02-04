Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 8,082,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 12,504,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $334.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

