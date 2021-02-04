Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Kris W. Hillstrand Sells 70,208 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.