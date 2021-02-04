Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.
NYSE SU traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 1,154,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,001. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.90.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
