Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 1,154,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,001. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.