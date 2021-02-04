Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.