Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 4810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $129,807.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

