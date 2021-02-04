Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

SMLP stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $12.29. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

