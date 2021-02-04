Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Up 9.8%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 123,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 123,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

