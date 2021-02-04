Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of SOMMY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 17,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

