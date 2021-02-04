Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 1,968 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $21,717.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

