Strs Ohio Sells 31,200 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

