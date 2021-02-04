Strs Ohio Sells 2,725 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.