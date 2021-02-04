Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

