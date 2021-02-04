Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -40.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,153 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,508 in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.