Strs Ohio Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

