Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.