Strs Ohio Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.