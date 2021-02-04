Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

