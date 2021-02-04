Strs Ohio Acquires 152 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,820. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

